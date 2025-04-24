Westport Man Arrested for Hidden Camera in Shared Bathroom

Westport, CT – Westport Police have arrested 38-year-old Albert Steven Bermudez Ocampo of Westport following an investigation into a hidden camera discovered in a shared apartment bathroom.

On April 2nd, 2025, a complainant reported finding the hidden camera, which had allegedly recorded them using the bathroom without consent. The apartment was shared with a married couple.

Following an investigation involving search warrants and witness interviews, police identified Bermudez Ocampo as the suspect. An arrest warrant was issued, and on April 17th, Bermudez Ocampo was taken into custody at his residence during the execution of a search warrant.

He was charged with Voyeurism and released after posting a $50,000 court-set bond. His court date is scheduled for May 2, 2025, at Stamford Superior Court.