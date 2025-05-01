Westport First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker Appoints

Deputy Police Chief David Farrell as Chief of Police

Westport, CT — First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker has announced the appointment of Deputy Chief David Farrell as Chief of the Westport Police Department, effective May 23, 2025. Farrell will succeed Chief Foti Koskinas, who is stepping down after 29 years of distinguished service.

“Dave Farrell is the clear and natural choice to lead our Police Department forward,” said First Selectwoman Tooker. “His integrity, experience, and deep understanding of this community make him an extraordinary leader. I have complete confidence in Dave, and I am genuinely excited about what’s ahead under his leadership. This is a promising time for our Police Department, and Dave is the right person to guide us into the future.”

Chief David Farrell began his career with the Westport Police Department as a patrol officer in 2001. He was promoted to Sergeant in 2009 and to Lieutenant in 2012. In 2015, he was appointed Administrative Lieutenant and served as the department’s Public Information Officer. He was promoted to Captain in 2017, during which time he commanded the Patrol Division, Detective Bureau, Professional Standards Division, and Training Division.

In 2021, Chief Farrell was promoted to Deputy Chief, overseeing the budgets for the Police Department, Police Garage, Emergency Medical Services, Railroad Division, and Animal Control. He worked closely with the RTM and First Selectwoman’s Office on the Civilian Review Panel which is now the Civilian Public Safety Departments Review Board. Chief Farrell currently serves as the Director of Emergency Medical Services and the Director of Railroad Operations.

Chief Farrell is a certified Emergency Medical Technician. He has served as a Crisis/Hostage Negotiator with the Southwest Regional Emergency Response Team, a member of the Crisis Intervention Team and was a proud member of the Westport Police Department Honor Guard. He has also held leadership roles within the department’s labor organizations, serving as Vice President of both the Westport Police Union and the Westport Police Benevolent Association.

Chief Farrell volunteered with the Special Olympics, organizing multiple charity fundraisers and the annual Torch Run. Throughout his career, he has received numerous departmental awards, including a Chief’s Commendation, an Honorable Service Award, a Lifesaving Award, and multiple Unit Citations. He was also recognized with a service ribbon for his contributions to the Town of Newtown, CT in 2012, and a leadership pin for his role during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Farrell holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Connecticut. He resides in Fairfield with his wife, Alison, and their two daughters, Olivia and Jocelyn.

Reflecting on his appointment, Farrell shared, “I’m truly honored to step into this role. I’m thankful for the chance to serve as Chief and excited to work with our officers and the Westport community. This town is something special — we’re all about community, looking out for one another, and keeping each other safe. That’s what makes Westport strong, and that’s the kind of spirit I’ll bring to everything we do at the police department.”

As the department prepares for this leadership transition, additional organizational announcements will follow shortly — signaling a new chapter for the Westport Police Department.