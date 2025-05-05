Golden Luxe Salon Brings Full-Service Beauty Experience to Westport

Westport, CT – Golden Luxe, a new full-service beauty salon located at 1779 Post Road East, is now open and welcoming clients to a luxurious and relaxing experience. Led by owner Carla, the salon specializes in hair extensions, color, color corrections, haircuts, makeup, and men’s grooming services. Golden Luxe prides itself on using top-tier color lines such as Goldwell and Redken, and offers a curated extension corner featuring high-quality hair for clients looking to add volume or length. The salon is designed with comfort in mind, offering cozy robes and a calming atmosphere where guests can unwind and feel their best.

Conveniently situated across from Stop & Shop, Golden Luxe offers ample parking in the front, side, and rear of the building, with a rear entrance available for easy access. The salon operates Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with extended evening hours until 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays. Whether you’re in need of a transformation or a touch-up, Carla and her team are ready to help you look and feel your best. For appointments or inquiries, visit the salon in person or call during business hours.