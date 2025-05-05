Westport

Golden Luxe Salon Brings Full-Service Beauty Experience to Westport

ByStephen Krauchick

May 5, 2025

Westport, CT – Golden Luxe, a new full-service beauty salon located at 1779 Post Road East, is now open and welcoming clients to a luxurious and relaxing experience. Led by owner Carla, the salon specializes in hair extensions, color, color corrections, haircuts, makeup, and men’s grooming services. Golden Luxe prides itself on using top-tier color lines such as Goldwell and Redken, and offers a curated extension corner featuring high-quality hair for clients looking to add volume or length. The salon is designed with comfort in mind, offering cozy robes and a calming atmosphere where guests can unwind and feel their best.

Conveniently situated across from Stop & Shop, Golden Luxe offers ample parking in the front, side, and rear of the building, with a rear entrance available for easy access. The salon operates Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with extended evening hours until 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays. Whether you’re in need of a transformation or a touch-up, Carla and her team are ready to help you look and feel your best. For appointments or inquiries, visit the salon in person or call during business hours.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Westport

