2025 NEIGHBORHOOD ASSISTANCE ACT PROGRAM

May 27, 2025

Fairfield, CT – Notice is hereby provided that the Town of Fairfield will conduct a public hearing regarding the following applications that were received under the 2025 Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Program:

  • Fairfield Theatre Company – General Operating Support
  • Fairfield Theatre Company – Energy Conservation
  • Wakeman Boys & Girls Club – Energy Conservation

The public hearing will be held in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of the Old Town Hall, located at 611 Old Post Road, on Tuesday, June 3rd, at 4:00 p.m. Those who are unable to attend in person may participate virtually by teleconference by contacting the office at (203) 256-3120 or via e-mail at cedoffice@fairfieldct.org to receive call-in instructions.

The Town intends to present its final list of proposed NAA programs to the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) at its meeting on Monday, June 23rd. The public may review a description of the proposed activities [here]. Further information about the NAA program may be obtained by calling the Office of Community & Economic Development at (203) 256-3120 or via email at mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org.

The Neighborhood Assistance Act Program is administered by the State Department of Revenue Services (DRS) and enables businesses to claim a State tax credit for cash contributions made to qualifying community programs conducted by tax-exempt or municipal agencies. There are no Town funds involved. More information about the NAA Program may be obtained at www.ct.gov/drs.

Any individual with a disability who requires assistance to participate in these meetings, including access to TDD, should contact Peter Ritchey, ADA coordinator, at (203) 256-3077, at least five (5) days before the meeting if possible.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

