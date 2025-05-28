2025 NEIGHBORHOOD ASSISTANCE ACT PROGRAM

Fairfield, CT – Notice is hereby provided that the Town of Fairfield will conduct a public hearing regarding the following applications that were received under the 2025 Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Program:

Fairfield Theatre Company – General Operating Support

Fairfield Theatre Company – Energy Conservation

Wakeman Boys & Girls Club – Energy Conservation

The public hearing will be held in the 2nd Floor Conference Room of the Old Town Hall, located at 611 Old Post Road, on Tuesday, June 3rd, at 4:00 p.m. Those who are unable to attend in person may participate virtually by teleconference by contacting the office at (203) 256-3120 or via e-mail at cedoffice@fairfieldct.org to receive call-in instructions.

The Town intends to present its final list of proposed NAA programs to the Representative Town Meeting (RTM) at its meeting on Monday, June 23rd. The public may review a description of the proposed activities [here]. Further information about the NAA program may be obtained by calling the Office of Community & Economic Development at (203) 256-3120 or via email at mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org.

The Neighborhood Assistance Act Program is administered by the State Department of Revenue Services (DRS) and enables businesses to claim a State tax credit for cash contributions made to qualifying community programs conducted by tax-exempt or municipal agencies. There are no Town funds involved. More information about the NAA Program may be obtained at www.ct.gov/drs.

Any individual with a disability who requires assistance to participate in these meetings, including access to TDD, should contact Peter Ritchey, ADA coordinator, at (203) 256-3077, at least five (5) days before the meeting if possible.