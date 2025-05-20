Barnum Festival Hosts Ball, Honors Jay Piccirillo

Saturday night, the Barnum Festival held its annual ball at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange, CT. Gregory Gnandt, this year’s 75th Ringmaster, said, “The Ball is more than just a glamorous evening—it’s a vital fundraiser that helps support youth programs, scholarships, and cultural events tied to the festival. A fireworks display after dinner paid honor to Jay Piccirillo, owner of Micalizzi Italian Ice on Madison Avenue, who just recently passed. Jay was a legend in Bridgeport, always enjoyed a good fireworks display. The Barnum Festival events span from late spring to early summer each year in an effort to build community spirit, foster philanthropy, and celebrate the many diverse cultures represented by residents. The festival culminates in a weekend-long Barnum Palooza that hosts parades, concerts, fireworks, and other family-friendly festivities

