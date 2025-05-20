Local News

Barnum Festival Hosts Ball, Honors Jay Piccirillo

ByStephen Krauchick

May 20, 2025

Saturday night, the Barnum Festival held its annual ball at Grassy Hill Country Club in Orange, CT. Gregory Gnandt, this year’s 75th Ringmaster, said, “The Ball is more than just a glamorous evening—it’s a vital fundraiser that helps support youth programs, scholarships, and cultural events tied to the festival. A fireworks display after dinner paid honor to Jay Piccirillo, owner of Micalizzi Italian Ice on Madison Avenue, who just recently passed. Jay was a legend in Bridgeport, always enjoyed a good fireworks display. The Barnum Festival events span from late spring to early summer each year in an effort to build community spirit, foster philanthropy, and celebrate the many diverse cultures represented by residents. The festival culminates in a weekend-long Barnum Palooza that hosts parades, concerts, fireworks, and other family-friendly festivities

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

