Local News

Nick D’Addario Launches Campaign for Easton First Selectman—Rain, Laughter, and a Case of Mistaken Name

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 7, 2025

EASTON, CT — June 7, 2025 — Undeterred by a torrential downpour, Easton Selectman Nick D’Addario kicked off his campaign for First Selectman on Friday with a rally that blended policy, community spirit, and an unexpected dose of humor—courtesy of Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Bysiewicz, on hand to endorse D’Addario, praised his leadership and business experience, though she repeatedly referred to him as “Dave” during her remarks—apparently mixing him up with outgoing First Selectman David Bindelglass, who is not seeking re-election.

“Nick—Dave—has shown the kind of steady leadership Easton needs,” Bysiewicz said, prompting some good-natured laughter from the soaked but supportive crowd huddled under umbrellas. “In all seriousness, Nick’s record on the Board of Selectmen and his experience running a multigenerational family business make him uniquely qualified for the job.”

D’Addario took the mix-up in stride, thanking Bysiewicz for her support and pivoting to his vision for Easton’s future.

“I’m Nick, but I’ll gladly take Dave’s legacy as a starting point,” he joked. “From renovating our EMS facility to protecting our open space, we’ve made progress—but there’s more to do.”

D’Addario, president of Hi-Ho D’Addario Industries in Bridgeport, emphasized his dual commitment to local tradition and forward-thinking leadership. He said his campaign will focus on maintaining Easton’s rural character, improving town services, and promoting government transparency.

The First Selectman race will be decided in the November municipal election.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Local News

Barnum Festival Hosts Ball, Honors Jay Piccirillo

May 20, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

Multi-Car Crash

Feb 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Local News

House Fire

Jan 14, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Ansonia Man Charged with Stealing Over $20K from Elderly Resident

Jun 8, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents to Stay Vigilant in Locking Their Homes and Cars

Jun 8, 2025 Alex
Fairfield

LB Home Organization Celebrates New Office with Ribbon Cutting in Fairfield

Jun 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

PARADISE GREEN FARMERS MARKET RETURNS JUNE 16 IN STRATFORD

Jun 8, 2025 Alex