Nick D’Addario Launches Campaign for Easton First Selectman—Rain, Laughter, and a Case of Mistaken Name

EASTON, CT — June 7, 2025 — Undeterred by a torrential downpour, Easton Selectman Nick D’Addario kicked off his campaign for First Selectman on Friday with a rally that blended policy, community spirit, and an unexpected dose of humor—courtesy of Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz.

Bysiewicz, on hand to endorse D’Addario, praised his leadership and business experience, though she repeatedly referred to him as “Dave” during her remarks—apparently mixing him up with outgoing First Selectman David Bindelglass, who is not seeking re-election.

“Nick—Dave—has shown the kind of steady leadership Easton needs,” Bysiewicz said, prompting some good-natured laughter from the soaked but supportive crowd huddled under umbrellas. “In all seriousness, Nick’s record on the Board of Selectmen and his experience running a multigenerational family business make him uniquely qualified for the job.”

D’Addario took the mix-up in stride, thanking Bysiewicz for her support and pivoting to his vision for Easton’s future.

“I’m Nick, but I’ll gladly take Dave’s legacy as a starting point,” he joked. “From renovating our EMS facility to protecting our open space, we’ve made progress—but there’s more to do.”

D’Addario, president of Hi-Ho D’Addario Industries in Bridgeport, emphasized his dual commitment to local tradition and forward-thinking leadership. He said his campaign will focus on maintaining Easton’s rural character, improving town services, and promoting government transparency.

The First Selectman race will be decided in the November municipal election.