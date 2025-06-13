Fairfield Local News

Senator Praises Rejection of UI Transmission Line Proposal

ByStephen Krauchick

Jun 13, 2025

FAIRFIELD, CT — State Senator Tony Hwang is applauding a recent decision by the Connecticut Siting Council to reject United Illuminating’s controversial Docket 516R proposal, which would have placed large transmission monopoles along the Metro-North Railroad corridor through Fairfield and Bridgeport.

In a preliminary straw poll vote, the Council voted 4-2 against the proposal, signaling strong opposition and setting the stage for a formal denial. The vote means United Illuminating will now be required to submit a new and fully revised application if it wishes to move forward.

“This is a major victory for the people of Fairfield, Bridgeport, and every community that stood together to oppose a harmful, unnecessary project,” Senator Hwang said. “The people spoke—clearly, persistently, and passionately—and this time, the Siting Council listened.”

The transmission line plan drew significant opposition from local residents, businesses, environmental advocates, and state and local governments. Opponents raised concerns over environmental impacts, community disruption, insufficient public notice, and procedural issues throughout the application process.

Senator Hwang also pointed to bipartisan legislation passed in 2024 (Public Act 24-144), which strengthened notice requirements and required the Council to give greater consideration to environmental and community impacts. “That law helped ensure accountability—and it worked,” Hwang said.

Calling the decision a win for transparency, accountability, and civic engagement, Hwang credited the outcome to widespread community involvement. “Full credit belongs to the community. We stood together, not as partisans, but as neighbors to demand better,” he said. “Your voices made the difference and they will again.”

