Fairfield Police Arrest Four in Connection to Parking Lot Takeover



Fairfield, CT — On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 10:55 p.m., Fairfield Police

responded to a large group of vehicles operating recklessly in the parking lot of Stop & Shop at

760 Villa Avenue. The scene resembled a street takeover, with drivers performing dangerous

stunts such as donuts, burnouts, and fishtails, effectively taking over the private lot and creating a

hazardous environment. There were also moments prior to police arrival where the parking lot

asphalt was set on fire. This behavior endangered not only the vehicle operators but also the

numerous participants who were in the parking lot, mere feet away from the vehicles, taking

videos.

Upon police entry into the parking lot, the crowd and vehicles began to disperse rapidly in all

directions. It is important to note that this phase of interrupting a large vehicle gathering often

presents heightened risk, as fleeing drivers may accelerate dangerously, endangering both the

public and law enforcement officers. Recognizing these dangers, officers prioritized public

safety and the strategic collection of evidence. This calculated approach allowed for a safer

response and laid the groundwork for successful follow-up investigations.

Following this event, the Fairfield Police Department established a task force including some

officers who responded to the initial incident. Working with our states attorney’s office, this

group utilized the strategically collected evidence from the night of the incident to identify and

track down the primary offenders involved.

The Department emphasizes that progressive police tactics were employed throughout this

investigation by means dash camera footage, social media monitoring, and collaboration with

other law enforcement agencies to gather and corroborate evidence. Thanks to the disciplined

and professional conduct of officers during the initial response, sufficient evidence was obtained

that directly led to the arrests of David Romero, Wanda Romero, Dilmar Ruano-Barrera, and

Christopher McGirl.

The vehicles in the videos circulating on social media were identified, which assisted the

Fairfield Police Department in obtaining search and seizure warrants for each of them. This

investigation took the Fairfield Police Department to jurisdictions outside of Fairfield, where

officers executed search warrants on the drivers’ vehicles. While effecting one such search warrant in East Windsor Connecticut, the mother of one offender interfered with Fairfield

officers, resulting in Wanda Romero being charged with tampering with physical evidence and

interfering with a police investigation. The seized vehicles include a blue Dodge Charger

Daytona registered to David Romero (of East Windsor), a GMC Sierra pickup truck belonging to

Christopher McGirl (of Wallingford), and a white Ford Mustang GT owned by Dilmar Ruano-

Barrera (of Stamford) are all still in police custody as evidence in the upcoming court

proceedings.

The Fairfield Police Department extends its sincere appreciation our State’s Attorney’s Office,

The Connecticut State Police, the National Insurance Crime Bureau, as well as the police

departments of Stamford, Stratford, Wallingford, and East Windsor, and all officers who

contributed their time and effort to ensure a comprehensive and successful investigation. We

would also like to extend a special thanks to our community far and wide who assisted in this

investigation by sending videos which directly helped aid in our investigation. This case

illustrates the importance of coordinated law enforcement efforts, and working closely with our

community and law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable.

Incidents like this have been affecting communities across the State of Connecticut. We want to

thank our legislative partners for listening to our concerns and working to increase the

repercussions to this type of behavior throughout our state.



The following individuals were arrested in connection with the incident and are scheduled to appear at Bridgeport Superior Court on June 13, 2025:

David Romero, 20, of East Windsor, was charged with Illegal Racing on Highway, Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Racing on a Highway, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Breach of Peace, Riot 2nd Degree, Unlawful Assembly, Reckless Driving, Failure to Display Plates, and Operation Causing Unnecessary Noise. His bond was set at $75,000.

Dilmar Ruano-Barrera, 26, of Stamford, was charged with Illegal Racing on Highway, Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Racing on a Highway, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Breach of Peace, Riot 2nd Degree, Unlawful Assembly, Reckless Driving, Operating a Motor Vehicle Creating Unnecessary Noise, and Unsafe Movement from a Stopped Position. His bond was set at $50,000.

Christopher McGirl, 20, of Wallingford, was charged with Illegal Racing on Highway and Unsafe Movement of a Stopped Vehicle, with bond set at $10,000.

Wanda Romero, 49, of East Windsor, was charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence and Interfering with Police. Her bond was set at $25,000.