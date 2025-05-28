Bridgeport

Bridgeport Public Schools and Bridgeport Rotary Club Launch Uniform Closet Initiative for Students Across the District

ByStephen Krauchick

May 28, 2025

Bridgeport, CT — Bridgeport Public Schools, in partnership with the Bridgeport Rotary Club, announces the launch of a district-wide School Uniform Closet initiative. This program is designed to support students in need by providing access to school uniforms at no cost, reinforcing the district’s ongoing commitment to making students its number one priority. 

The initiative will begin with ten schools across the district: Barnum School, Cesar A. Batalla School, Classical Studies Academy, Wilbur Cross School, Dunbar School, Hallen School, Geraldine Claytor Magnet Academy, Luis Muñoz Marín School, Waltersville School, and Columbus School. 

“We recognize that students learn best when they are confident, comfortable, and prepared,” said Dr. Royce Avery, Interim Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools. “This partnership with the Bridgeport Rotary Club is a reflection of our shared belief that every student deserves the opportunity to succeed—without barriers.” 

The Uniform Closet program will ensure that students in participating schools have access to new uniforms throughout the school year. The goal is to relieve financial pressure on families and promote equity among students. 

“Service is at the heart of what we do,” said Kim McGinnis President of the Bridgeport Rotary Club. “Partnering with Bridgeport Public Schools to support this initiative aligns with our mission to uplift our local community, especially our youth.” 

Bridgeport Public Schools is grateful for the collaboration and support from community partners who recognize the importance of removing obstacles to education. Plans to expand the Uniform Closet to more schools are under consideration as the program grows. 

For more information or to contribute to the Uniform Closet, please contact communications@bridgeportedu.net

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick.

