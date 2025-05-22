Fairfield University Celebrates Historic Graduation of First Fairfield Bellarmine Class



Fairfield Bellarmine celebrated its first graduating class, highlighting strong academic outcomes and the program’s role in expanding access to Jesuit education.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (May 17, 2025) — As part of Fairfield University’s 75th Commencement exercises, the inaugural Fairfield Bellarmine Class of 2025 received their associate’s degrees in a momentous ceremony held on May 15 at the Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts. This event celebrated a milestone in Fairfield’s ongoing mission to broaden access to Jesuit Catholic higher education.

The 35 graduates are the first to complete Fairfield Bellarmine’s rigorous two-year program, which launched in 2023 in partnership with the Diocese of Bridgeport. The initiative was created to serve underrepresented students in the Greater Bridgeport area, offering associate’s degrees in business, computer science, health studies, and liberal studies—alongside a comprehensive support system of academic, financial, and personal development resources.

Fairfield Bellarmine’s innovative model is already yielding exceptional outcomes, with an 80% two-year graduation rate—exceeding Connecticut’s community college three-year graduation rate, which remains below 20%. Approximately 90% of the graduates plan to continue their studies toward a bachelor’s degree at Fairfield University.

During the ceremony, students were recognized for academic achievement, leadership, and service:

Ana Catalina Aguirre and Jaheim Kash-Wayne McKie were recognized as recipients of the inaugural Romero Award for exemplifying the values of a Catholic, Jesuit education.

Francisco G. Martinez earned the Kay Pierce Award for dedication to community service and academic achievement.

Catherine Erol and Trinity Santiago were awarded the Bellarmine Medal for maintaining the highest academic averages in the graduating class.

Student speaker Scarllet E. Lopez reflected on the support and encouragement she and her classmates received from faculty and staff throughout their time at Fairfield Bellarmine.

“What we experienced here wasn’t just academic learning. The professors and the Bellarmine staff made sure our time here was about more,” Lopez said. “They pushed us to be better. They believed in us even when we didn’t believe in ourselves. They encouraged us when we felt overwhelmed… They reminded us that we were capable of more than we ever imagined.”

Lopez added:

“We are Cohort 1. The very first class of Bellarmine… We set the standard. And I know deep in my heart that the path we walked will open doors for others—students who once doubted if college was for them, who just needed one more chance to believe they belonged.”

In his remarks, Fairfield Bellarmine Vice Provost and Executive Director Rev. Kevin O’Brien, S.J., recalled a powerful question asked by a student during an early campus visit:

“Before the first day of classes of your first fall semester, we invited you to campus to see the newly renovated buildings. When we got to St. Ambrose Hall, and the Bank of America study lounge, with its vaulted ceilings and stained glass, one of you paused and asked me: ‘Is this all for us?’ ‘Yes, all for you,’ I replied.”

He reflected on how that simple question grew in meaning over time:

“‘Is this all for us?’ Yes, Fairfield Bellarmine is for you, because you are a child of God, worthy of an education rooted in excellence that forms the mind, heart and spirit… This is for you, because you have remarkable gifts, talents and beauty.”

Fr. O’Brien praised the graduating class for their lasting contributions, recognizing their role in shaping Bellarmine’s future:

“Before you arrived, we spent three years planning and laying a foundation. And you trusted us and our vision to come here, to expand access and opportunity in Jesuit higher education. Then, you helped us create what Fairfield Bellarmine is all about… You helped us shape the experience for the next class and beyond.”

He concluded by urging the graduates to embrace their deeper purpose:

“Your diploma… means little unless it is a summons to service. In this way, you are messengers of hope.”

To watch a recorded livestream of the event, please visit:

🔗 https://vimeo.com/1073317705

Photos from the ceremony are available for download here.