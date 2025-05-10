Italian Kitchen Celebrates 13 Years in Fairfield with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Fairfield, CT — May 9, 202 Italian Kitchen proudly celebrated its 13th anniversary today with a heartfelt ribbon cutting at its longtime home at 1700 Post Road in Fairfield. Surrounded by friends, family, community members, and local dignitaries including First Selectman Bill Gerber, owner Dominick Giresi Jr. and his father, founder Dominick Giresi Sr., marked the milestone with gratitude and excitement. “Fairfield, we love you,” said Dominick Jr. during the event. “You’ve made us feel like more than just a business—you’ve made us part of your family.”

The Giresi family expressed deep appreciation to the Fairfield community and local supporters such as DoingItLocal, who helped capture the celebration. Over the years, Italian Kitchen has grown from a deli and pizzeria into a full-service restaurant, caterer, and interactive culinary destination—offering events like fresh mozzarella-making parties, pizza parties for both children and adults, meatball-making classes, sauce-jarring sessions, and now, pasta and ravioli-making workshops. These hands-on events have become a hallmark of the restaurant’s mission to bring people together through food. Italian Kitchen is also deeply committed to giving back, regularly participating in local fundraising efforts and community events. As First Selectman Bill Gerber noted during the ceremony, “You are participating in so many fundraising events, and everywhere I go I hear about the wonderful things that you do! So thank you for everything you do for Fairfield.”

Whether you’re looking for a great meal, a unique culinary experience, or a place that feels like home, Italian Kitchen welcomes you to be part of their next chapter. Stop by, get to know the team, and taste the passion that’s made them a Fairfield favorite for 13 years—and counting. To explore their menu, events, and offerings, visit www.italiankitchenct.com.