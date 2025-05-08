Senator Tony Hwang Welcomes World Class Game Changing Cancer Center to  Our Backyard

FAIRFIELD, CT — In a momentous step forward in the fight against cancer, State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Fairfield/Easton) joined Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeffrey A. Flaks, St. Vincent’s Medical Center President Bill Jennings, and Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS, President and CEO of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), alongside healthcare professionals and community leaders, to celebrate the grand opening of the Hartford HealthCare/Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in Fairfield.

Senator Hwang proudly welcomed this state-of-the-art facility to the 28th Senate District, calling it a “transformational and life-saving milestone” for Connecticut families.

“This is a game-changing moment for our community and our entire state,” said Senator Hwang. “With this world-class cancer care partnership now in our backyard, we bring cutting-edge treatment, groundbreaking research, and the nation’s leading oncology specialists directly to Fairfield County. It means earlier diagnoses, more personalized care, and most importantly – better outcomes. This is how we beat cancer.”

The cancer center marks a pioneering collaboration between Hartford HealthCare, a regional leader in integrated healthcare delivery, and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, globally recognized for its leadership in cancer treatment and research. Patients will now have local access to comprehensive oncology care, clinical trials, advanced therapies, and support services – all under one roof.

“Cancer doesn’t discriminate – and it doesn’t wait,” Hwang emphasized. “Every person, from Fairfield to Bridgeport and beyond, deserves access to the best possible care. This center is more than a facility – it’s a beacon of hope, healing, and health equity. I am deeply honored and thrilled to welcome it to the 28th District.”

The grand opening featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting, remarks from dignitaries, and tours showcasing the facility’s advanced treatment areas and patient care services. The center is expected to become a regional hub for oncology services and will play a critical role in reducing longstanding disparities in healthcare access and outcomes.

“Hartford HealthCare is transforming the way cancer care is delivered in the Fairfield community and reaching patients earlier,” said Jeffrey Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford HealthCare. “It’s about bringing hope to our patients by giving them direct access to the best cancer care in the world. This new cancer center epitomizes our relentless pursuit of excellence to provide world-class cancer care for every patient. As part of this grand opening, we’re excited to continue our collaboration with MSK’s world-renowned experts to elevate cancer care for patients in Connecticut.”

“We are proud to join Hartford HealthCare in celebrating the opening of the new Fairfield Cancer Center, a state-of-the-art facility that will expand access to advanced, personalized cancer care in Connecticut,” said Selwyn Vickers, MD, FACS, President and CEO of MSK. “Through MSK Care Partners, patients at the Fairfield Cancer Center and St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport will receive subspecialized treatment guided by MSK’s world-renowned standards. Our work with Hartford HealthCare represents a shared commitment to improving cancer outcomes by bringing world-class expertise directly into the communities where patients live.”

Senator Hwang, a long-time advocate for health innovation and cancer research as co-chair of the bipartisan bioscience caucus, reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for patient-centered policies and access to world-class care.

“This is about saving lives and supporting families when they need it most,” he said. “This partnership gives us the tools, the expertise, and the hope to build a healthier future — right here at home.”