Operation Hope’s 40th Anniversary Celebration

From Operation Hope:

We look forward to gathering at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield on Thursday, May 8 to acknowledge the efforts of our volunteers, donors and friends who help us end hunger and homelessness, one person at a time. This year, we are delighted to honor Neighbors Helping Neighbors – Fairfield & Southport, as our “Champion of Hope,” and its co-founders, Helene Daly and Alexis Harrison. Through this grassroots organization, Helene and Alexis have made outstanding contributions in our community and work tirelessly to further our mission. Due to the popularity of this event, we are currently offering a waitlist. Please contact Suzanne Francis, Events Manager, here to be added to the waitlist. Please consider a program ad, a Friends listing or a donation in support of the 40 years of Operation Hope’s efforts. Click here for details. Thank you!