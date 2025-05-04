Second Arrest Made in 2020 Keystone Nightclub Murder

The Bridgeport Police Department’s Homicide Unit has made another arrest in the high-profile 2020 Keystone nightclub murder of Nyair Nixon. Quinten Mckoy, 33, of Bridgeport, was charged Friday with Murder, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit in the shooting death of Mr. Nixon, 21, inside the club on September 27, 2020. Nixon was also a resident of Bridgeport.

Mckoy, who is also known by the street name “Quack,” is currently incarcerated on an unrelated case. Detective Thomas Harper of the Homicide Unit served Mckoy with the murder warrant Friday morning at Bridgeport Superior Court at 172 Golden Street.

Mr. Nixon stumbled out of the Keystone nightclub and collapsed at the intersection of Barnum Avenue and Bishop Avenue after being shot in the torso during the early morning hours. Detectives later determined he was shot inside the crowded club following a dispute. He was transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Charles Young was previously charged in connection with Mr. Nixon’s murder.

The Bridgeport Office of the State’s Attorney and the Police Department’s Homicide Unit have kept the investigation active. New evidence led to Mckoy also being charged. The investigation revealed that Young and Mckoy were seen together inside the club and left together after the shooting.