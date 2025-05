Police UPDATE: At approximately 10:05pm, the Bridgeport Fire department was on scene when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Housatonic Avenue and East Washington. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with injuries. Status of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

Housatonic at East Washington Avenue is closed for an accident involving a pedestrian. There are no details at this time.

2025-05-03@10:00pm–#Bridgeport CT