Repeat Offender Busted After Main Street Vandalism Caught on Camera

Bridgeport police officers called out a vandalism complaint at 1000 Main Street. EOC Dispatch relayed that the store owner, Dave Schneider, had a clear photograph of the suspect. Upon arrival, officers obtained the image and canvassed the surrounding area. A male matching the description, identified as 46-year-old Michael Young of Bridgeport, was located riding a white and purple bicycle near Fairfield Avenue and Seely Street. After initially refusing verbal commands, officers detained Young at 856 Fairfield Avenue. A search of Young’s possessions revealed a black Nautica jacket matching the suspect description and a plastic bag containing black jean shorts and a hoodie with tags still attached later confirmed stolen by Schneider. Schneider conducted an in-person identification and positively identified Young as the offender. Young was transported without incident to 300 Congress Street for booking. He was also involved in previous burglaries at this location.