WANTED FELON FACES NEW ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGE IN BRIDGEPORT

A wanted felon arrested by Bridgeport Police on Wednesday afternoon is being charged with Attempted Murder in Connecticut. Nicholas Allwood, 27, will be arraigned on the new charge Friday, after he stabbed a man multiple times on Hanover Street Wednesday morning. It was the second time in three months Allwood stabbed the same victim. Both times the victim suffered serious injuries.

The department’s Homicide Unit secured a warrant for the new charge within 24 hours.

Bridgeport homicide detectives recently identified Allwood by his real name and had been actively searching for him when he attacked the victim again on Wednesday. Bridgeport detectives, task force officers and patrol officers conducted a manhunt for Allwood during midday on Wednesday. They eventually tracked him to a house on Gregory Street, where a female he was holding hostage escaped by running out of the home. Allwood chased after the woman brandishing a knife. Officers disarmed him on the street and took him into custody. The female suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by Allwood.

Nicholas Allwood was charged with Kidnapping in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Restrain in the First Degree, Threatening in the Second Degree, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon , Assault on a Public Safety Officer, and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell for the incident on Gregory Street.

At the time of his arrest on Wednesday, Allwood was wanted on an Attempted Murder warrant out of New York and a Felon in Possession of a Weapon warrant from the United States Marshals Service. He was also wanted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement out of New York.

Nicholas Allwood has an arrest record that extends across the country.

Allwood’s bond for the Attempted Murder Charge in Connecticut is $1 million dollars.

Bridgeport detectives are still investigating the motive for the stabbings.