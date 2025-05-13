shelton

Shelton Teen Arrested After Stolen Police Gear and Firearms Found Near Home

ByStephen Krauchick

May 12, 2025

Shelton Man arrested for possession of stolen firearms On 05/06/2025 Shelton Police arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Cano of Shelton and charged him with multiple counts of theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and violation of a protective order. Cano, who was already in custody on other charges, was held on an additional $600,000.00 bond.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Coram Rd on 04/14/2025. Shelton Police responded to the residence to assist New Haven Police with locating a stolen unmarked police vehicle. The vehicle was stolen in the town of North Haven approximately 24 hours earlier. The Shelton Police Department assisted the New Haven Police Department with executing a search warrant at the residence of Nicholas Cano. Police recovered ammunition and other items that were inside the stolen vehicle. Cano was not present when the search warrant was executed. Later that day, Cano was located in the town of Naugatuck and taken into custody for charges related to the stolen motor vehicle. On 04/18/2025, a resident from Coram Rd, near Cano’s residence, contacted the Shelton Police Department after locating a bag in the woods containing firearms and police equipment. Responding officers located a bag, which contained four (4) firearms, ammunition, and police equipment. Several of the items in the bag were connected to the stolen police vehicle.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

shelton

Police Arrest Vehicle Break-In Suspect

Mar 5, 2025 Alex
shelton

Convicted Felon Arrested in Shelton on Multiple Firearm and Narcotics Charges

Jan 21, 2025 Alex
shelton

Duo Arrested in Connection to Suspicious Death Investigation in Shelton

Jan 2, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Bridgeport Multi Car Crash

May 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

I-95 Crash

May 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Norwalk

Norwalk High School Coach Arrested for Sexual Assault

May 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
shelton

Shelton Teen Arrested After Stolen Police Gear and Firearms Found Near Home

May 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick