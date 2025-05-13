Shelton Teen Arrested After Stolen Police Gear and Firearms Found Near Home

Shelton Man arrested for possession of stolen firearms On 05/06/2025 Shelton Police arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Cano of Shelton and charged him with multiple counts of theft of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and violation of a protective order. Cano, who was already in custody on other charges, was held on an additional $600,000.00 bond.

The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Coram Rd on 04/14/2025. Shelton Police responded to the residence to assist New Haven Police with locating a stolen unmarked police vehicle. The vehicle was stolen in the town of North Haven approximately 24 hours earlier. The Shelton Police Department assisted the New Haven Police Department with executing a search warrant at the residence of Nicholas Cano. Police recovered ammunition and other items that were inside the stolen vehicle. Cano was not present when the search warrant was executed. Later that day, Cano was located in the town of Naugatuck and taken into custody for charges related to the stolen motor vehicle. On 04/18/2025, a resident from Coram Rd, near Cano’s residence, contacted the Shelton Police Department after locating a bag in the woods containing firearms and police equipment. Responding officers located a bag, which contained four (4) firearms, ammunition, and police equipment. Several of the items in the bag were connected to the stolen police vehicle.