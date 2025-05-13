Rotary Flies Flags to Honor Community Heroes



The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club invites the community to celebrate and honor the heroes in their lives by sponsoring a flag in their name at a heartfelt and inspiring event. This unique initiative recognizes individuals who have made a meaningful impact—whether they are heroes of the past or present.

Each hero’s name will be featured on a personalized medallion, which will be affixed to a full-size American flag. These flags will be prominently displayed at Shelton Veteran Memorial Park.

“This event is a beautiful way to show gratitude and pay tribute to the individuals who inspire us,” said Lucy Andrade, President of the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club. “In March 2020, at the start of COVID, a special nurse, Bonnie Kraft, made it possible for my mom and me to speak to my dad in his final days at Bridgeport Hospital. That last conversation meant the world to us. Bonnie will always be our hero, and I recognize her every year. Everyone has a hero who has touched their life in some way.”

Event Details: Flag Sponsorship: heroflag.org

Display Dates: May 24th to June 19th

May 24th to June 19th Ceremony Date: June 14th at 11:00 AM

June 14th at 11:00 AM Ceremony Location: Shelton Veteran Memorial Park, Canal Street, Shelton

All proceeds from Flag for Hero go back to the Derby-Shelton community. Recently, the Rotary Club presented a $2,500 check to the Derby Fire Department (on April 24) and another $2,500 to the Shelton Fire Department (on May 1) to help purchase Seek Fire Pro 00 Thermal Imager cameras. These contributions enhance the departments’ capabilities to better protect and serve the community.

To sponsor a flag and honor your hero, visit heroflag.org today.

Join us in making this tribute a powerful symbol of unity, gratitude, and community pride. Let’s come together to celebrate those who have touched our lives and continue to inspire us all.