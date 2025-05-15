shelton

Shelton Police Identify Operator Involved in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

ByStephen Krauchick

May 15, 2025

On 05/11/2025 at approximately 11:10 PM, Shelton Police, Shelton Fire Department, and Shelton EMS were dispatched to the area of River Rd. (Route 110) and Montgomery St. on a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Responding firefighters and police encountered two vehicles involved in a collision. Emergency personnel transported two occupants of one vehicle to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sole occupant of the second vehicle was also transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating the incident. The deceased has been identified as Mandie Lassy, age 37, of Terryville.

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

