Shelton Police Identify Operator Involved in Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident

On 05/11/2025 at approximately 11:10 PM, Shelton Police, Shelton Fire Department, and Shelton EMS were dispatched to the area of River Rd. (Route 110) and Montgomery St. on a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Responding firefighters and police encountered two vehicles involved in a collision. Emergency personnel transported two occupants of one vehicle to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sole occupant of the second vehicle was also transported to Bridgeport Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is actively investigating the incident. The deceased has been identified as Mandie Lassy, age 37, of Terryville.