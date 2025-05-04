Stratford Smoke Shop Owner Arrested in Cannabis Sales Sting, Over 100 Pounds of Illegal THC Seized

On April 29, 2025, Stratford Police Department Narcotics, Vice and Intelligence Detectives, State of CT Department of Consumer Protection officials, State of CT Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services officials and State of CT Department of Revenue Officers, assembled to conduct compliance checks for the illegal sale of THC/Cannabis.

Prior to conducting this compliance check, NVI Unit Detectives received intelligence from a Stratford Police Department School Resource Officer that multiple Stratford Middle School juvenile students were found to be in possession of vape pens.

It was learned that Stratford Middle School students were buying these vape pens from “Smoke Shops” located within the Town of Stratford.

The process to purchase a vape pen from a student was described to the SRO as follows: student/seller would take the payment (money) from the student/purchaser while inside the school building and during school hours. The student/seller would then meet the student/purchaser after school, off of school grounds and hand over the vape pen that had already been paid for inside the school.

NVI Unit Detectives along with officials from the other assisting State of Ct. agencies, entered the Stratford News Smoke & Vape Shop at approximately 1100 hours to conduct the compliance check.

Subsequent to their investigation, Anas Chwiki (11-06-1975) was transported to the Stratford Police Department and charged with SALE OF MORE THAN 1 KILOGRAM OF CANNABIS and SUPPLYING A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE WITHOUT A LICENSE.

Anas Chwicki was issued a May 15, 2025 court date. He was released from custody via a WPTA.

NVI Detectives seized a total of 107.546 Pounds (48.892 Kilograms) of illegal THC products along with $4,355.00 cash from the Stratford News Smoke & Vape Shop.

