Fairfield Police Investigate Fatal Crash on Post Road: Fleeing Driver Located and Charged

Fairfield, CT – On Saturday, June 21, 2025, at approximately 9:30 PM, the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a serious crash at the intersection of Post Road and South Benson Road involving a passenger vehicle and a moped.

Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, the moped operator, identified as Juan Otilio Tista Tista, age 25 of Bridgeport, later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The Fairfield Police Department extends its deepest condolences to Mr. Tista Tista’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Due to the serious nature of the crash, the Fairfield Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation revealed that Antony Gutierrez Silva, age 16 of Bridgeport, was operating the vehicle that struck Tista Tista, who was operating the moped. Gutierrez Silva was traveling westbound on Post Road and attempted to turn left onto South Benson Road. In doing so, he entered the path of Mr. Tista Tista’s moped, which was traveling eastbound in the right lane of Post Road.

Immediately following the collision, Gutierrez Silva fled the scene without rendering aid or notifying authorities. A witness to the crash attempted to follow him; however, as Gutierrez Silva tried to evade the witness, he struck the witness’s vehicle and fled the scene without stopping, resulting in a separate evading incident. Later that evening, members of the Crash Reconstruction Unit located Gutierrez Silva at his residence in Bridgeport. His vehicle was also located and seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

As a result of this investigation, the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit has filed the following charges against Antony Gutierrez Silva:

• Negligent Homicide with a Motor Vehicle

• Operating a Motor Vehicle without a License

• Passenger Restrictions Violation

• Failure to Grant the Right of Way While Turning Left

• Evading Responsibility Resulting in Death

• Evading Responsibility (Property Damage)

Although Gutierrez Silva is 16 years old, he is being charged as an adult under Connecticut law, as motor vehicle offenses are not considered juvenile matters.

The Fairfield Police Department would like to thank the members of the community who promptly reported the crash and those who voluntarily provided video footage to assist in the investigation. We also extend our gratitude to the responding officers, Fairfield Fire Department personnel, and American Medical Response (AMR) staff for their swift response and professionalism.