Town of Fairfield Announces Christine Vitale Named as Acting First Selectman

Fairfield, CT, June 29, 2025—The Town of Fairfield announces that First Selectman Bill Gerber has

been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is currently undergoing medical evaluation, which will necessitate

his absence from the office in the coming weeks.

In accordance with the provisions of the Town Charter, and to ensure continued leadership and stability

during his absence, First Selectman Gerber has designated Selectman Christine Vitale to serve as Acting

First Selectman, effective immediately.

Christine Vitale brings extensive experience in Town governance and has served on the Board of

Selectmen since November 2023. Prior to that, she served six years on the Board of Education, four as

Chair. She has served on the Board of Health and is currently Co-Chair of the Fairfield CARES

Community Coalition. She will assume the duties and responsibilities of the First Selectman until such

time as Mr. Gerber is able to resume the role.

“Our thoughts are with Bill and his family during this challenging time,” said Acting First Selectman

Vitale. “The Town stands united in support of his speedy recovery. I expect to be in close communication

with Bill on a daily basis to receive guidance, provide updates, and keep his agenda moving forward. We

have a strong team who I will be relying on as we continue to work together to serve our community.”

In a statement, Mr. Gerber said, “While I focus on my health, I take great comfort in knowing the Town is

in good hands. I have complete confidence in Christine’s ability to guide our community with wisdom

and integrity.”

No further details about Mr. Gerber’s condition will be shared at this time. The Town will provide

updates as appropriate.

