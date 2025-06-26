GOVERNOR LAMONT SIGNS LEGISLATION CRACKING DOWN ON STREET TAKEOVERS

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he has signed into law legislation overwhelmingly approved by the Connecticut General Assembly (Public Act 25-80) that increases penalties and fines against individuals who participate in, organize, or spectate a street takeover, and provides police with more tools to combat these reckless situations.

The bill received support from municipal leaders and police departments throughout the state.

“This disruptive and dangerous trend, which has been increasing with frequency in states all over the country, puts people’s lives at risk and cannot be tolerated,” Governor Lamont said. “This bill gives state and local law enforcement and municipal leaders additional tools to protect the safety of our roads and our communities. It is the result of bipartisan input and advocacy, and I appreciate all who worked to advance this bill to my desk so that I could sign it into law.”

Among some of the bill’s several provisions includes increased license penalties for violating state laws against illegal street racing and street takeovers, including setting a two-year license suspension for anyone with three or more violations. It also authorizes municipalities to adopt their own local ordinances penalizing street takeovers, enabling towns and cities and their local police departments to respond to the specific challenges they face in policing this issue. Additionally, the bill empowers municipalities with the ability to destroy ATVs, dirt bikes, and mini-motorcycles seized from street takeovers.

The legislation is Public Act 25-80, An Act Concerning the Illegal Use of Certain Vehicles and Street Takeovers. It was approved in the Senate by a vote of 34 to 2, and in the House of Representatives by a vote of 144 to 4. The bill has various effective dates.