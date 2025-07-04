State Police 2025 Independence Day Weekend Traffic Statistics 7/3

The following are preliminary Independence Day Weekend traffic statistics.
These are reflective of the time period beginning Thursday July 3rd at midnight, and ending at 11:59 pm, on Thursday, July 3, 2025.
Calls for service: 1,487
Total Traffic Stops: 317
Traffic Services (Where CSP provided traffic related services such as debris removal, assisting with disabled or hazardous motor vehicles etc.): 199
DUI: 4
Motor vehicle crashes: 104
with injuries: 8
with serious injuries: 0
with fatal injuries: 0