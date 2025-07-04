State News

State Police 2025 Independence Day Weekend Traffic Statistics 7/3

ByAlex

Jul 4, 2025

The following are preliminary Independence Day Weekend traffic statistics.

These are reflective of the time period beginning Thursday July 3rd at midnight, and ending at 11:59 pm, on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Calls for service: 1,487

Total Traffic Stops: 317

Traffic Services (Where CSP provided traffic related services such as debris removal, assisting with disabled or hazardous motor vehicles etc.): 199

DUI: 4

Motor vehicle crashes: 104

with injuries: 8

with serious injuries: 0

with fatal injuries: 0

By Alex

Related Post

State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT SIGNS LEGISLATION CRACKING DOWN ON STREET TAKEOVERS

Jun 26, 2025 Alex
State News

Blumenthal, Murphy Condemn Trump’s Strikes on Iran, Cite Lack of Authorization and Risk of War

Jun 22, 2025 Alex
State News

CONNECTICUT ENTERS MULTISTATE LEGAL FIGHT TO PROTECT GENETIC INFORMATION IN 23ANDME BANKRUPTCY CASE FROM SALE TO HIGHEST BIDDER

Jun 15, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

State Police 2025 Independence Day Weekend Traffic Statistics 7/3

Jul 4, 2025 Alex
Valley

Third Arrest Made in Ansonia Street Takeover Case

Jul 4, 2025 Alex
Milford Stratford

Merritt Crash

Jul 4, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Smoldering Mattress

Jul 4, 2025 Alex