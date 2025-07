These are reflective of the time period beginning Thursday July 3rd at midnight, and ending at 11:59 pm, on Saturday July 5th, 2025. Calls for service: 4,036 Total Traffic Stops: 963 Traffic Services (Where CSP provided traffic related services such as debris removal, assisting with disabled or hazardous motor vehicles etc.): 430 DUI: 25 Motor vehicle crashes: 248 with injuries: 26 with serious injuries: 0 with fatal injuries: 2 (7/4 – Southbury, 7/4 – Prospect)

