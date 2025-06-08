PARADISE GREEN FARMERS MARKET RETURNS JUNE 16 IN STRATFORD



Stratford, Connecticut (May 30, 2025) — The most anticipated Paradise Green Farmers Market is back for another vibrant season, kicking off Monday, June 16 and continuing every Monday from 2–6 p.m. at 121 Huntington Road, Stratford, CT. Hosted on the rich lawn of Paradise Green, the weekly market will feature a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, local meats, eggs, bread, honey, maple syrup, olive oil, crafts, and more. Residents are encouraged to bring a reusable bag and support the wide range of local farmers, artisans, and vendors.



“We are so happy to welcome back the Paradise Green Farmers Market for the season. It’s more than just a place to shop — it’s a fun and positive way Stratford supports local and small businesses, connects neighbors, and promotes access to fresh, healthy food for all,” Mayor Laura Hoydick notes. “The return of the market is a sign of the season and a reminder of our shared commitment to sustainability and local economic growth.”



“We’re thrilled to welcome the community back to Paradise Green for another season,” said Tom Dillon, Market Manager. “Our mission is to make local, fresh, and sustainable food accessible to everyone. This year, we’re proud to offer even more variety and to continue accepting SNAP benefits, making the market inclusive for all Stratford residents.”

The market not only provides healthy food options but also plays a key role in supporting the local economy and promoting environmental sustainability. Maureen Whelan, Environmental Health Supervisor for the Stratford Health Department, emphasized the broader health and community benefits: “Farmers markets like this one create opportunities for people to build healthier habits, while also fostering stronger relationships between residents and local food producers. It’s a win-win for public health and our environment.”

In addition to produce and pantry staples, the market is a family-friendly gathering place offering seasonal crafts and surprises. With a strong sense of communal spirit, Paradise Green Farmers Market is a summer staple for Stratford residents and visitors alike.

For more information, visit www.paradisegreenmarket.com