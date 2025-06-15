Westport Police Nab Counterfeit Suspect After 6-Year Search

Westport, CT – On March 3, 2019, Westport Police began an investigation following the arrest of Raquan Hicks in Fairfield, CT. Hicks, along with two others, was allegedly involved in passing counterfeit $100 bills and purchasing merchandise illegally in Westport. Using surveillance footage and law enforcement information sharing, Westport Police obtained an arrest warrant.

On June 5, 2025, Westport Detectives traveled to Riker’s Island and took Hicks, 29, of East Orange, NJ, into custody on the outstanding warrant. He was transported to Westport Police headquarters and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th and Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st. During booking, officers discovered Hicks also had an extraditable warrant from Pittsfield, MA, for similar charges, and a separate active rearrest warrant. He was additionally charged with being a Fugitive From Justice and Failure to Appear 1st.

Hicks was held on multiple bonds totaling $130,000 and transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on June 6, 2025.