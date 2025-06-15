Westport

Westport Police Nab Counterfeit Suspect After 6-Year Search

ByAlex

Jun 15, 2025

Westport, CT – On March 3, 2019, Westport Police began an investigation following the arrest of Raquan Hicks in Fairfield, CT. Hicks, along with two others, was allegedly involved in passing counterfeit $100 bills and purchasing merchandise illegally in Westport. Using surveillance footage and law enforcement information sharing, Westport Police obtained an arrest warrant.

On June 5, 2025, Westport Detectives traveled to Riker’s Island and took Hicks, 29, of East Orange, NJ, into custody on the outstanding warrant. He was transported to Westport Police headquarters and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Larceny 6th and Conspiracy to Commit Forgery 1st. During booking, officers discovered Hicks also had an extraditable warrant from Pittsfield, MA, for similar charges, and a separate active rearrest warrant. He was additionally charged with being a Fugitive From Justice and Failure to Appear 1st.

Hicks was held on multiple bonds totaling $130,000 and transported to Stamford Superior Court for arraignment on June 6, 2025.

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

Planned Protest for June 14th Will Cause Traffic Congestion

Jun 13, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Dumpster Fire Contained Quickly on Hales Court

Jun 12, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents About Online/Telephone Scams

Jun 9, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

State News

CONNECTICUT ENTERS MULTISTATE LEGAL FIGHT TO PROTECT GENETIC INFORMATION IN 23ANDME BANKRUPTCY CASE FROM SALE TO HIGHEST BIDDER

Jun 15, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Nab Counterfeit Suspect After 6-Year Search

Jun 15, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport

Overnight Crash!

Jun 15, 2025 Alex
Entertainment Local News

Barnum Festival Sets Sail with “Barnum Sails the Sound” Aboard the PT Barnum

Jun 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick