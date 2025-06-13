Westport

Planned Protest for June 14th Will Cause Traffic Congestion

ByAlex

Jun 13, 2025


(Westport, CT) Westport Police were notified of a planned protest that will take place on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge (Route 1) on June 14, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Organizers have alerted the Westport Police that several hundred people have signed up for the protest, but since this is a national protest, they are anticipating attendance to exceed 1000 people. Additionally, the Yankee Doodle Fair will start at 1:00 pm on the same day. Westport Police are advising the public that there will be heavy traffic congestion with possible road closures in the downtown corridor. We encourage motorists to find alternate routes. Westport Police will have a significant presence in the area to assist with both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. If you choose to drive through downtown Westport, please be patient and alert to the increased pedestrian traffic.

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

Westport Dumpster Fire Contained Quickly on Hales Court

Jun 12, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents About Online/Telephone Scams

Jun 9, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents to Stay Vigilant in Locking Their Homes and Cars

Jun 8, 2025 Alex

Leave a Reply

You missed

Stratford

STRATFORD EMS AND BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL LAUNCH LIFE-SAVING PREHOSPITAL BLOOD TRANSFUSION PROGRAM

Jun 13, 2025 Alex
Fairfield

Fairfield Police Arrest Four in Connection to Parking Lot Takeover

Jun 13, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Planned Protest for June 14th Will Cause Traffic Congestion

Jun 13, 2025 Alex
Fairfield Local News

Senator Praises Rejection of UI Transmission Line Proposal

Jun 13, 2025 Stephen Krauchick