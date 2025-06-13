Planned Protest for June 14th Will Cause Traffic Congestion



(Westport, CT) Westport Police were notified of a planned protest that will take place on the Ruth Steinkraus Cohen Bridge (Route 1) on June 14, 2025, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Organizers have alerted the Westport Police that several hundred people have signed up for the protest, but since this is a national protest, they are anticipating attendance to exceed 1000 people. Additionally, the Yankee Doodle Fair will start at 1:00 pm on the same day. Westport Police are advising the public that there will be heavy traffic congestion with possible road closures in the downtown corridor. We encourage motorists to find alternate routes. Westport Police will have a significant presence in the area to assist with both pedestrian and vehicular traffic. If you choose to drive through downtown Westport, please be patient and alert to the increased pedestrian traffic.

