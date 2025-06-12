Westport

Westport Dumpster Fire Contained Quickly on Hales Court

ByAlex

Jun 12, 2025

2025-06-12@11:27am–#Westport CT– Westport firefighters responded to a dumpster fire about 8 feet from a residential structure on Hales Court. Engine 5 arrived to find a fully involved dumpster fire exposing the nearby home. Additional engines and the truck company were dispatched. Crews quickly established a water supply, cooled the residence, and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to the building. The fire was brought under control within seven minutes of arrival. The Westport Fire Marshal’s office is investigating. WEMS, Westport Police, and Westport Housing also responded. No one was displaced and there were no injuries. The last fire unit cleared at 12:25pm.

