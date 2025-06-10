Westport Police Remind Residents About Online/Telephone Scams

Recently, in a neighboring town, an elderly person withdrew a large sum of money and handed it over to an “agent” who showed up at their home. Please follow these simple tips before giving large sums of money to someone you do not know: Do not send or give any money or gift cards to an unknown person. Make contact with family who claim to be in danger prior to sending money, especially if the scam involves a claim about a family member. Trust your banking representatives if they try to intervene. Call the police if you feel that you are being scammed.

