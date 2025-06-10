Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents About Online/Telephone Scams

ByAlex

Jun 9, 2025

Recently, in a neighboring town, an elderly person withdrew a large sum of money and handed it over to an “agent” who showed up at their home. Please follow these simple tips before giving large sums of money to someone you do not know: Do not send or give any money or gift cards to an unknown person. Make contact with family who claim to be in danger prior to sending money, especially if the scam involves a claim about a family member. Trust your banking representatives if they try to intervene. Call the police if you feel that you are being scammed.

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents to Stay Vigilant in Locking Their Homes and Cars

Jun 8, 2025 Alex
Westport

Rollover I-95

May 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

New Rochelle Woman Busted in $3K Forged Money Order Scam at Westport Bank

May 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

From Ear to Rear: Woman Swallow Hearing Aid

Jun 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents About Online/Telephone Scams

Jun 9, 2025 Alex
Bridgeport Valley

Bridgeport Man Held on $1.2M Bond in Stalking and Firearm Case

Jun 9, 2025 Alex
Fairfield

Paul Albert Salon Celebrates One-Year Anniversary in Fairfield

Jun 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick