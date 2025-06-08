Westport Police Remind Residents to Stay Vigilant in Locking Their Homes and Cars

(Westport, CT) Westport Police again remind residents to stay vigilant in locking their cars and homes. Westport Police investigated two (2) stolen vehicle reports yesterday where vehicles were left unlocked and keys in the vehicle. We had one (1) vehicle theft attempt and one call of suspicious people running from an open garage and fleeing the area in a stolen vehicle. Further, Westport Police investigated a hit and run motor vehicle accident at Easton Road and North Ave where one of these stolen cars crashed into another vehicle and fled. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported in the crash. Those responsible for stealing these cars have no regard for your property or your safety. Please lock your homes and vehicles, utilize alarm and surveillance systems, and report any suspicious behavior to the Westport Police Department.

