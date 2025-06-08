Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents to Stay Vigilant in Locking Their Homes and Cars

ByAlex

Jun 8, 2025

(Westport, CT) Westport Police again remind residents to stay vigilant in locking their cars and homes. Westport Police investigated two (2) stolen vehicle reports yesterday where vehicles were left unlocked and keys in the vehicle. We had one (1) vehicle theft attempt and one call of suspicious people running from an open garage and fleeing the area in a stolen vehicle. Further, Westport Police investigated a hit and run motor vehicle accident at Easton Road and North Ave where one of these stolen cars crashed into another vehicle and fled. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported in the crash. Those responsible for stealing these cars have no regard for your property or your safety. Please lock your homes and vehicles, utilize alarm and surveillance systems, and report any suspicious behavior to the Westport Police Department.

By Alex

Related Post

Westport

Rollover I-95

May 31, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

New Rochelle Woman Busted in $3K Forged Money Order Scam at Westport Bank

May 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Westport

Coyote Advisory

May 28, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Valley

Ansonia Man Charged with Stealing Over $20K from Elderly Resident

Jun 8, 2025 Alex
Westport

Westport Police Remind Residents to Stay Vigilant in Locking Their Homes and Cars

Jun 8, 2025 Alex
Fairfield

LB Home Organization Celebrates New Office with Ribbon Cutting in Fairfield

Jun 8, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Stratford

PARADISE GREEN FARMERS MARKET RETURNS JUNE 16 IN STRATFORD

Jun 8, 2025 Alex