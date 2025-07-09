Stratford

Stratford Smoke Shop Busted for Illegal Weed Sales

ByAlex

Jul 9, 2025

In May 2025, the Stratford Police Department’s Narcotics, Vice, and Intelligence (NVI) Unit began surveillance on suspected drug activity along the Success Avenue corridor. Detectives observed what appeared to be street-level narcotics trafficking at the “Whyte Widow” Smoke Shop at 564 Success Avenue.

Using a confidential informant, NVI detectives conducted several controlled cannabis buys from within the shop. Based on the investigation, a search warrant was obtained on June 30, 2025.

On July 8, 2025, at 11:45 AM, NVI detectives executed the warrant. Eaton Rose, born September 15, 1979, was taken into custody and charged with Illegal Possession with Intent to Sell more than 1kg of Cannabis, Illegal Operation of a Drug Factory, and Illegal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He was released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and given a court date of July 22, 2025.

Authorities seized a total of 1.08 kilograms (38.29 ounces) of marijuana/THC products, including raw cannabis, gummies, drinks, vapes, and pre-rolls.

