Town of Fairfield Announces Police ChiefRobert Kalamaras’ Retirement

Outgoing Police Chief Began His Fairfield Career in 2000;

Internal Search for Successor Underway

Fairfield, Conn., July 9, 2025 — Acting First Selectman Christine Vitale announced today that Police Chief Robert Kalamaras will retire from the Fairfield Police Department, concluding 25 years of dedicated service to the Town. His last day as chief will be July 16, 2025. Chief Kalamaras was sworn in as Police Chief in January 2021 as the Department’s 11th Chief of Police. Over his years in Fairfield, Chief Kalamaras has been a respected leader and advocate for public safety.

Throughout his leadership, Chief Kalamaras prioritized public safety, officer wellness, traffic enforcement, community engagement, and modernization of department operations. His leadership has helped position the Fairfield Police Department as one of the most professional and forward-thinking agencies in the region.

With support from Acting First Selectman Christine Vitale, the Fairfield Police Commission is conducting an internal search process to identify the next Police Chief, reflecting confidence in the strength of the department’s current leadership and reinforcing the department’s commitment to continuity, professional development, and community-focused policing. Their decision will be formally announced on July 17, with Chief Kalamaras’ successor sworn in at an informal ceremony that day. A formal public swearing-in will follow in the coming weeks.

Acting First Selectman Vitale praised Chief Kalamaras for his leadership and dedication. “Chief Kalamaras has guided our police department with professionalism, integrity, and dedication to the safety of our community, and has been an excellent ambassador for police officers and community policing. We are grateful for his decades of service, and the impact he has had on law enforcement in Fairfield through each step of his distinguished career. He will be missed.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve the Town of Fairfield for the past 25 years,” said Chief Kalamaras. “I am deeply grateful to the officers I’ve had the privilege to work alongside, and to the community that has placed its trust in our department. Together, we have built lasting partnerships rooted in transparency, accountability, and public service.”

“As I prepare for retirement, I do so with great pride in the men and women of the Fairfield Police Department. I have full confidence in their ability to carry our mission forward with integrity and professionalism,” he added. “Leadership is not about a single person; it’s about preparing others to rise. I believe the department is well positioned for continued success.”

Chief Kalamaras joined the Fairfield Police Department in 2000 and has spent his career serving in a variety of operational and leadership roles. He began as a patrol officer and spent a decade on the road before rising through the ranks. During his tenure, he worked in or supervised several specialized units including the Crash Investigation Unit, Emergency Services Unit, Dive Team, Marine Division, and Traffic Safety Unit. He also served as the department’s Public Information Officer.

Promoted to sergeant in 2010, Kalamaras held supervisory positions in both the Patrol and Special Services Divisions. He became a lieutenant in 2015 and later served as the commander of the Special Services Division. In 2019, he was promoted to captain and oversaw field operations before being appointed to Chief of Police in January 2021.

Chief Kalamaras is a U.S. military veteran and holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sacred Heart University. He is a graduate of the 276th Session of the FBI National Academy, and earned a Master’s Certificate in Criminal Justice Leadership and Master’s Degree in Public Safety from the University of Virginia. He has served on numerous statewide advisory committees, contributing to the development and enhancement of public safety practices across Connecticut. In September 2024, he received the Distinguished Chiefs Award from the Police Commissioners Association of Connecticut, one of only three police chiefs in the state recognized for exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to public safety.

“Our goal is to ensure a smooth transition and to continue the Department’s excellent record for safety, transparency, and collaboration with residents,” said Vitale. “Chief Kalamaras leaves the department with officers ready to step forward and lead.”