Bigelow Center for Senior Activities Honored by Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging Honoring Leadership

Fairfield, Conn., July 9, 2025—The Bigelow Center for Senior Activities has been named a Focal Point

by the Southwestern Connecticut Agency on Aging (SWCAA), recognizing the Center’s leadership and

commitment to older adults and their families across the region.

According to the Older Americans Act, a focal point is a highly visible, trusted facility where anyone in

the community can obtain information and access to aging services. For older adults, it is a familiar and

accessible place to turn for support, connection, and opportunity. For families, it serves as a vital resource

in caring for aging loved ones. A focal point stands as a visible sign of a community’s dedication to the

well-being of its seniors.

“The Bigelow Center is proud to be recognized as a Focal Point within the aging services network,” said

Julie DeMarco, Fairfield’s Director of Human and Social Services. “This designation reinforces our

mission to provide a welcoming space where older adults can thrive—and where families know they are

supported.”

Brenda Steele, Director of the Bigelow Center, shared her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled to receive this

designation. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff and volunteers, and it strengthens our

ability to serve the senior community with the resources and care they deserve.”

Acting First Selectman Christine Vitale said, “The role of an accessible and professional senior center in a

diverse community like Fairfield is crucial to elder health and happiness. For aging Fairfielders, the

Bigelow Center offers a vibrant and welcoming place to go for social connection, mental health support

and ongoing education, as well as other critical services. The focal point designation is a well-deserved

honor.”

With this designation, the Bigelow Center continues its role as a hub for senior-focused programs

including wellness classes, transportation, nutrition services, caregiver support, and social engagement

opportunities that promote healthy aging and independence.

To learn more about the Bigelow Center and its programs, visit Bigelow Center for Senior Activities or

call the Center at 203-256-3166.

