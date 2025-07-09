Gerber Family Issues Update onFirst Selectman Bill Gerber’s Recovery

Fairfield, Conn., July 8, 2025—First Selectman Bill Gerber continues his recovery from last

week’s surgery to remove a tumor from his brain. At the end of last week, he underwent a follow

up surgical procedure that was also successful. His medical team is pleased with the outcome.

The process of recovery from this type of surgery is complex. He is continuing to rest and

recover at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH). With the need for Bill to rest, his family has

requested no visitors for the time being.

The Gerber family is so grateful for the many well wishes sent to Bill and will continue to provide

periodic updates.

