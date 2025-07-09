Fairfield

Gerber Family Issues Update onFirst Selectman Bill Gerber’s Recovery

ByAlex

Jul 8, 2025

Fairfield, Conn., July 8, 2025—First Selectman Bill Gerber continues his recovery from last
week’s surgery to remove a tumor from his brain. At the end of last week, he underwent a follow
up surgical procedure that was also successful. His medical team is pleased with the outcome.
The process of recovery from this type of surgery is complex. He is continuing to rest and
recover at Yale New Haven Hospital (YNHH). With the need for Bill to rest, his family has
requested no visitors for the time being. 
The Gerber family is so grateful for the many well wishes sent to Bill and will continue to provide
periodic updates.

By Alex

