Fairfield Restaurant Week Returns with New Summer Format

Jul 5, 2025

2025-08-25 to 2025-09-07@Fairfield CT – Fairfield Restaurant Week is back for its 14th year with a brand-new format. The “Summer Edition” will run from Monday, August 25 through Sunday, September 7, featuring special prix fixe lunch and dinner menus at over two dozen local restaurants. Organized by Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development, the event aims to celebrate and support the town’s vibrant culinary scene. A second “Winter Edition” is also planned for early 2026, giving food lovers even more to look forward to.

