Uncategorized

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO AT&T OVER UNAUTHORIZED CHARGES

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 19, 2025

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today announced an investigation into AT&T over unauthorized charges added to customer accounts. The civil investigation follows criminal charges filed against a former AT&T employee in Stafford, Connecticut alleged to have added unauthorized lines to customer accounts in a ploy to earn bonuses and commissions.

“In multiple instances, AT&T employees are alleged to have opened fraudulent lines and added unauthorized charges to win bonuses. We need to understand whether these were isolated bad actors, or whether there is something about AT&T’s practices that is incentivizing or enabling more widespread fraud. If you have information relevant to this investigation, we want to hear from you. And, if you are a customer, please double check your accounts, and report any unauthorized charges,” said Attorney General Tong.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is encouraged to file a complaint here.

“This is precisely the sort of inter-agency cooperation that benefits Connecticut residents. I am pleased that Connecticut State Police expertise with financial crimes, fraud, and computer crimes played a critical role in this investigation,” said Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Ronnell A. Higgins. “I look forward to future cooperation between DESPP, the Connecticut State Police, and Attorney General Tong.”

The civil investigative demand sent to AT&T seeks information on the company’s footprint in Connecticut, all complaints from Connecticut consumers regarding unauthorized charges, as well as its procedures to prevent unauthorized charges and services, what steps the company takes when an unauthorized charge is reported, and details regarding the company’s sales compensation plan policies. Finally, the civil investigative demand seeks all documents relating to responses to other regulatory actions and law enforcement investigations, both civil and criminal.

Former AT&T employee Katie Barnaby of Stafford, Connecticut was first arrested in January on charges of computer crimes in the third degree. A Connecticut State Police investigation found that between 2021 and 2022, Barnaby added or removed insurance plans at least 30 times, costing customers over $1,000 in unauthorized charges. In other instances, she added unauthorized phone and tablet lines to customer accounts, including one instance that cost a victim approximately $2,000. After her arrest, State Police continued to investigate and filed additional charges against Barnaby in June. Her cases remain pending in Rockville Superior Court. According to the arrest warrant for Barnaby, State Police found similar fraudulent schemes in Michigan, where multiple store managers allegedly directed employees to add certain unauthorized services to all customer accounts to earn bonuses ranging from $300 to $3,000 tied to achieving a 90 percent “close rate” on those services.

The civil investigative demand further seeks information concerning the employment of Barnaby, records of any company investigation into her unauthorized charges.

Assistant Attorney General Joseph Gasser and Michael Wertheimer, Chief of the Consumer Protection Section, are assisting the Attorney General in this matter.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Stratford Hosts Kids Day 2025 at Paradise Green Farmers Market

Aug 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Home Invasion

Aug 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Neck Slashed in Kennedy Drive Assault

Aug 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Uncategorized

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO AT&T OVER UNAUTHORIZED CHARGES

Aug 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Valley

Shelton Woman Fights Off Burglar; Suspect Arrested After Victim Snaps Photos

Aug 19, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Basement Fire!

Aug 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Structure Fire

Aug 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick