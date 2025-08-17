Uncategorized

Stratford Hosts Kids Day 2025 at Paradise Green Farmers Market

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 16, 2025

The Stratford Health Department will host Kids Day 2025 at the Paradise Green Farmers Market on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 121 Huntington Road in Stratford. This family-friendly event will feature gardening activities, a Touch-a-Truck experience, arts and crafts, health information booths, free giveaways, and more, making it a fun and educational afternoon for children and their families.

Organizers encourage community members to attend and spread the word by sharing the event details through newsletters, social media, and other channels. With activities designed to engage children and resources to promote healthy living, Kids Day 2025 aims to bring Stratford residents together for a memorable day at the Farmers Market. For more information, call 203-385-4090.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Uncategorized

Home Invasion

Aug 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Neck Slashed in Kennedy Drive Assault

Aug 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Press Release – Children’s Programs at the Trumbull Library

Aug 9, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

7 On The Rocks

Aug 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

BLUMENTHAL & BLACKBURN URGE META TO SHUT DOWN INSTRAGRAM MAP FEATURE TO PROTECT KIDS

Aug 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Uncategorized

Stratford Hosts Kids Day 2025 at Paradise Green Farmers Market

Aug 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Fairfield

As Tropical Storm Erin Looms, Senator Tony Hwang Leads Coastal Resiliency Forum to Strengthen Climate Readiness and Community Safety

Aug 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick