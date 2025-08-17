Stratford Hosts Kids Day 2025 at Paradise Green Farmers Market

The Stratford Health Department will host Kids Day 2025 at the Paradise Green Farmers Market on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 121 Huntington Road in Stratford. This family-friendly event will feature gardening activities, a Touch-a-Truck experience, arts and crafts, health information booths, free giveaways, and more, making it a fun and educational afternoon for children and their families.

Organizers encourage community members to attend and spread the word by sharing the event details through newsletters, social media, and other channels. With activities designed to engage children and resources to promote healthy living, Kids Day 2025 aims to bring Stratford residents together for a memorable day at the Farmers Market. For more information, call 203-385-4090.