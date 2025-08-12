Mayor Ganim and The City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Activate Cooling Center Protocol from August 11th at 12:00PM to August 14th at 8:00pm

Bridgeport, CT – The Bridgeport EOC in conjunction with Mayor Ganim advises all residents to take caution and seek refuge in cooling centers during normal business hours. Residents may utilize any of the locations listed below to seek shelter during periods of heat and increased health risk for those who have asthma. Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated and avoid strenuous activity during the heat. Homeless communities may also visit shelters to seek refuge during the air quality advisory by calling 211.

The Director of the Bridgeport Health and Social Services Department, Dr. Elizabeth Rivera-Rodriguez, is providing tips on how to stay safe during the upcoming rise in temperatures. “We are encouraging our seniors and most vulnerable populations to take care of themselves during this period of extreme heat by following these tips:

Try to stay indoors where there are air-conditioners as much as possible. Keep shades and/or curtains closed. If your living space is hot, try to spend time in an air-conditioned building such as a cooling center, shopping mall, senior center, library, or friend’s home. Limit the use of the oven or cooking. Wear loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing. Take cool showers or baths to cool down. Limit your time outdoors especially if you are doing strenuous activities, for example, gardening or cutting the lawn. Stay well hydrated and limit coffee intake. Family and friends should frequently check on the elderly and vulnerable during the extreme heat conditions.”

Cooling Centers:

Senior Centers (Open weekdays only)

Black Rock Senior Center – 2676 Fairfield Avenue, (8:00am- 3:00pm)

East Side Senior Center – 268 Putnam Street (8:00am- 3:00pm)

Eisenhower Senior Center – 307 Golden Hill Street, (8:00am-3:00pm)

Veterans Affairs Center – 20 Thorme Street, (9:00am- 4:30pm)

GBT Station

710 Water Street, Mon- Fri (9:00am- 9:00pm)

Bridgeport Public Library Branches

Main Branch – 925 Broad Street, Mon & Tues (10:00am- 6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Black Rock Branch – 2705 Fairfield Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

Newfield Branch – 755 Central Avenue, Mon & Tues (10:00am- 6:00pm), Wed & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm). Sunday (Closed).

North Branch – 3455 Madison Avenue, Mon & Wed (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues & Thurs (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

Beardsley Branch – 2534 East Main Street, Mon & Wed (10:00am- 6:00pm), Tues (12:00pm- 8:00pm), Thurs (10:00am- 8:00pm), Fri & Sat (10:00am- 5:00pm) Sunday (Closed).

East Side Branch – Temporarily closed for construction.