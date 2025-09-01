Second Juvenile Arrested in Armed E-Bike Robbery; Four Suspects in Custody After Investigation

The Ansonia Police Department has arrested a second juvenile suspect in connection with the armed robbery of an electric bicycle that occurred on August 26, 2025. The 15-year-old Ansonia resident was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree, Robbery 1st Degree, Larceny 2nd Degree, Criminal Use of a Weapon, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit. The juvenile was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center pending a hearing.

This arrest follows an extensive investigation that began on August 26, 2025, when officers responded to a reported armed robbery involving a juvenile victim whose electric bicycle was taken at gunpoint. Responding officers quickly located a suspect riding the stolen bike, which was later recovered on Sunset Drive. Surveillance and patrol efforts led to a traffic stop where a 17-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody. Officers recovered a loaded firearm and narcotics from the suspect, who was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st Degree, Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit, Larceny 2nd Degree, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts). The 17-year-old was also ordered detained and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Bridgeport.

The investigation additionally led to two other arrests on narcotics charges stemming from the same traffic stop. Sheldon Haley, 45, of Ansonia, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and released after posting a $5,000 bond. Kylen Sanders, 31, of West Haven, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (2 counts), Possession of Narcotics with Intent, Tampering with Evidence, Interfering with a Police Officer, and Failure to be Fingerprinted. Sanders, who refused to be processed during booking, was held on a $50,000 bond and arraigned in Derby Superior Court.

With the arrest of the second juvenile, both suspects in the armed robbery have now been taken into custody. The Ansonia Police Department continues to actively investigate this incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.

A photo of Sanders is attached from a prior 2020 arrest, as he refused to be photographed during this investigation.