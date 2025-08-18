Three families were displaced after a structure fire in the 400 block of Maplewood Avenue late Monday morning. One person was injured, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Edwards said firefighters encountered heavy flames on the second floor at the rear of the building and quickly struck a second alarm to bring in more personnel and resources. Crews had the bulk of the fire knocked down within 15 minutes. The fire did extend into the attic.

Everyone made it out safely, and the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

2025-08-18@11:58am– #Bridgeport CT #ctfire