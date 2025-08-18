Bridgeport

Structure Fire

ByStephen Krauchick

Aug 18, 2025

Three families were displaced after a structure fire in the 400 block of Maplewood Avenue late Monday morning. One person was injured, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Bridgeport Fire Chief Edwards said firefighters encountered heavy flames on the second floor at the rear of the building and quickly struck a second alarm to bring in more personnel and resources. Crews had the bulk of the fire knocked down within 15 minutes. The fire did extend into the attic.

Everyone made it out safely, and the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

2025-08-18@11:58am– #Bridgeport CT #ctfire

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Bridgeport

Basement Fire!

Aug 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

7 On The Rocks

Aug 16, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport Entertainment

THE KLEIN CELEBRATES HISTORIC FIRST BUILDING ADDITION IN 85-YEAR HISTORY

Aug 15, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Bridgeport

Basement Fire!

Aug 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Bridgeport

Structure Fire

Aug 18, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

CTDOT, Lt. Governor Bysiewicz, Law Enforcement Address Sharp Rise in Bicycle Fatalities

Aug 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG SECURES PRELIMINARY RELIEF BLOCKING MEDICAID DATA FROM BEING USED FOR IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT PURPOSES

Aug 17, 2025 Stephen Krauchick