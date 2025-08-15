THE KLEIN CELEBRATES HISTORIC FIRST BUILDING ADDITION IN 85-YEAR HISTORY

https://youtu.be/LRbgT4aSeIk

Bridgeport, CT – The Klein Memorial Auditorium today marked a historic milestone with the ribbon cutting for the first building addition in its 85-year history. The $3.8 million expansion—funded primarily by the State Bonding Commission with additional support from the City of Bridgeport—adds an elevator, a wheelchair-accessible restroom, a conference room, and three new offices.

The project also continues a decade-long transformation of The Klein, which began in 2016 with major technical upgrades, new carpeting, and the installation of a large exterior digital sign. Those earlier improvements—including new lighting, audio, and video projection systems—have significantly reduced production costs, expanded programming, and helped attract events like the Bridgeport Film Festival, which The Klein has hosted since its inception in 2021.

“Today we unveil more than just bricks and mortar—we’re unveiling a new chapter in The Klein’s story,” said Executive Director Laurence Caso. “Our new wing increases accessibility and provides much-needed space for our operations and arts education programs. Just as our technical upgrades have fueled more performances and economic activity, these enhancements will greatly improve the patron experience for the 70,000 people who attend events here each year.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Senator Marilyn Moore, Senator Herron Gaston, representatives from the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), Bridgeport city officials, and community leaders joined Caso for the ceremony.

“This is the first expansion of The Klein since it opened in 1940,” said Lt. Governor Bysiewicz. “It’s a place that has hosted legends like Ray Charles, The Temptations, and B.B. King, as well as historic figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The state’s investment ensures this cultural gem remains a vibrant hub for arts, education, and community for decades to come.”

Senator Moore, who played a key role in securing additional funding after construction costs rose post-pandemic, reflected on the theater’s community impact: “This was one of the projects I knew was important for all of Bridgeport. The Klein inspires both young and old, and the opportunities it provides for our youth can change lives.”

The new elevator now provides access to the mezzanine level, including the art gallery, which features rotating exhibits by local artists. The Klein’s after-school and summer program, Klein Theatre Arts (KTA), serves dozens of Bridgeport children each season, teaching theater, dance, music, and film. With the expansion, KTA plans to add writing workshops and other creative programs.

“This addition isn’t just about better facilities—it’s about giving the next generation the tools, space, and encouragement to dream bigger,” said KTA Director Tennessee Davis, a Bridgeport native and professional actor.

The celebration continues tonight with the second performance of KTA’s summer production, Fame Jr., open to the public.

For more information about upcoming shows, visit www.theklein.org.