Fatal Crash at Broad & Elm: 71-Year-Old Driver Dies After Striking Pole

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 21, 2025

At about 12:44 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2025, Bridgeport EOC received multiple 911 calls for a crash at Broad St. and Elm St. involving a black vehicle into a pole with airbags deployed and an unresponsive male. AMR, Bridgeport Fire Engine 1, and Bridgeport Police responded; first responders provided immediate medical aid and transported the driver to St. Vincent’s Medical Center with serious injuries. The scene was secured and the Serious Crash Investigation Unit responded. Preliminary investigation indicates 71-year-old Robert Knuckles of Bridgeport was traveling north on Broad Street in a 2020 Acura RLX when he struck a concrete post at the intersection; he was pronounced deceased at 1:20 p.m. The Bridgeport Police Department offered condolences to Mr. Knuckles’ family and friends.

