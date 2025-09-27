Milford

Milford Man Arrested on Inciting, Stalking, Threatening & Harassment Charges

ByStephen Krauchick

Sep 26, 2025

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at about 10:00 p.m., Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and Milford Police served an arrest warrant on Frank David of Milford. David was located, taken into custody without incident, and transported to Troop G – Bridgeport for processing.

According to State Police, David is charged with Inciting Injury to Persons or Property (C.G.S. 53a-179a), Stalking 2nd Degree (C.G.S. 53a-181d), Threatening 2nd Degree (C.G.S. 53a-62), and Harassment 2nd Degree (C.G.S. 53a-183). He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and was scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on September 19, 2025.

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

