Milford Man Arrested on Inciting, Stalking, Threatening & Harassment Charges

On Thursday, September 18, 2025, at about 10:00 p.m., Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Squad and Milford Police served an arrest warrant on Frank David of Milford. David was located, taken into custody without incident, and transported to Troop G – Bridgeport for processing.

According to State Police, David is charged with Inciting Injury to Persons or Property (C.G.S. 53a-179a), Stalking 2nd Degree (C.G.S. 53a-181d), Threatening 2nd Degree (C.G.S. 53a-62), and Harassment 2nd Degree (C.G.S. 53a-183). He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond and was scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on September 19, 2025.