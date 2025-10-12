Milford

Milford Launches First Release of Transcribed Historic Town Records

ByStephen Krauchick

Oct 12, 2025

MILFORD, Conn. — The City of Milford is proud to announce the first release of the transcribed Milford Town Records (1696–1700) — a community project led by Milford City Clerk Pete SmithCity Historian Arthur Stowe, and the dedicated volunteers of the Milford Historical SocietyDavid Gregory, Marilyn May, Jenn Lugus, Meredith Stowe, and Diane Zazzera.

After months of careful work transcribing 17th-century handwriting, the first section of these 329-year-old original town records is now searchable and available online for the first time. This project makes it easier than ever for residents, researchers, educators, and history enthusiasts to explore Milford’s earliest years.

“These records are the foundation of our community’s story,” said City Clerk Pete Smith. “Thanks to the patience and skill of our volunteers, we can now share these documents in a way that’s accessible to everyone while preserving the original for generations to come.”

Some words in the original manuscripts could not be transcribed with complete certainty, and readers are encouraged to reference the transcription alongside the scanned original records. Many names and Milford locations appear with historical spellings, offering a fascinating glimpse into the language and life of the 1600s.

Section 1 (1696–1700), covering 22 pages, is now available as a searchable PDFSection 2 will follow soon as volunteers continue their work to transcribe and interpret Milford’s early records.

Highlights from Section 1:

  • Stratford Ferry established (1678)
  • Full list of Milford inhabitants (1701)
  • Bounty of twenty shillings for killing wolves; Tiacamore (Native American) receives eight shillings for killing a wolf
  • List of town officials recorded
  • Men appointed to supervise boys in the meeting house
  • Gallery constructed in the meeting house
  • Prohibition on harvesting timber useful for boat building without town consent
  • March 29, 1699 – Fifteen pounds granted for the Train Band
  • February 29, 1700 – Purchase from local Native Americans of land later becoming Woodbridge (195 shares)
vol 1 section 1 key words

The transcription can be accessed on the City Clerk’s webpage.

For more information, contact the Milford City Clerk’s Office at (203) 783-3210 or visit www.milfordct.us/172/City-Clerk-Office
View it on website https://www.milfordct.us/civicalerts.aspx?AID=51

By Stephen Krauchick

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.

Related Post

Milford

Milford Man Arrested on Inciting, Stalking, Threatening & Harassment Charges

Sep 26, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Brush Fire

Aug 30, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford Transfer Station Fire

Aug 27, 2025 Stephen Krauchick

Leave a Reply

You missed

Norwalk

Motorcycle Stop in East Norwalk Ends in Foot Chase, Taser Deployment, and Narcotics Arrest

Oct 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT, CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATION ANNOUNCE FEDERAL REIMBURSEMENT FOR ROAD AND BRIDGE REPAIRS FOLLOWING AUGUST 2024 FLOODS

Oct 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
Milford

Milford Launches First Release of Transcribed Historic Town Records

Oct 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick
State News

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES AVAILABILITY OF YOUTH SERVICE-LEARNING TRAINING

Oct 12, 2025 Stephen Krauchick