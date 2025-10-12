Milford Launches First Release of Transcribed Historic Town Records

MILFORD, Conn. — The City of Milford is proud to announce the first release of the transcribed Milford Town Records (1696–1700) — a community project led by Milford City Clerk Pete Smith, City Historian Arthur Stowe, and the dedicated volunteers of the Milford Historical Society: David Gregory, Marilyn May, Jenn Lugus, Meredith Stowe, and Diane Zazzera.

After months of careful work transcribing 17th-century handwriting, the first section of these 329-year-old original town records is now searchable and available online for the first time. This project makes it easier than ever for residents, researchers, educators, and history enthusiasts to explore Milford’s earliest years.

“These records are the foundation of our community’s story,” said City Clerk Pete Smith. “Thanks to the patience and skill of our volunteers, we can now share these documents in a way that’s accessible to everyone while preserving the original for generations to come.”

Some words in the original manuscripts could not be transcribed with complete certainty, and readers are encouraged to reference the transcription alongside the scanned original records. Many names and Milford locations appear with historical spellings, offering a fascinating glimpse into the language and life of the 1600s.

Section 1 (1696–1700), covering 22 pages, is now available as a searchable PDF. Section 2 will follow soon as volunteers continue their work to transcribe and interpret Milford’s early records.

Highlights from Section 1:

Stratford Ferry established (1678)

Full list of Milford inhabitants (1701)

Bounty of twenty shillings for killing wolves; Tiacamore (Native American) receives eight shillings for killing a wolf

List of town officials recorded

Men appointed to supervise boys in the meeting house

Gallery constructed in the meeting house

Prohibition on harvesting timber useful for boat building without town consent

March 29, 1699 – Fifteen pounds granted for the Train Band

February 29, 1700 – Purchase from local Native Americans of land later becoming Woodbridge (195 shares)

The transcription can be accessed on the City Clerk’s webpage.

For more information, contact the Milford City Clerk’s Office at (203) 783-3210 or visit www.milfordct.us/172/City-Clerk-Office

