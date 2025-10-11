Bridgeport Firefighters Battle 2nd Structure Fire

Bridgeport Firefighters were just wrapping up the last hose at the Capitol Avenue fire when another fire broke out in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue (closer to Main Street). Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the 3rd floor in the rear of the building. Firefighters quickly made entry, ensuring everyone was safely out of the building. Assistant Chief Cora told us that 3 fire hoses were used in the attack and that there were no reported injuries. The fire marshal has been called to investigate the cause. The Red Cross will be attending to the displaced families’ immediate needs.

2025-10-10@8:42pm — #Bridgeport CT