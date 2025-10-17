Shelton Police Arrest Suspect in September 14 Street Takeover Hit-and-Run

Shelton, CT — On 10/15/2025, Shelton Police arrested Jason Berrios, 17, of Norwalk in connection with an individual being struck in the parking lot of 862 Bridgeport Avenue on 09/14/2025 during a street takeover. Berrios turned himself in on an arrest warrant issued as part of the investigation. He was processed and charged with Reckless Driving and Evading Responsibility, released after posting a $25,000 court-set bond, and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on 11/05/2025. Berrios was charged as an adult, as motor vehicle charges are applicable to 16- and 17-year-olds.

Shelton Detectives, with assistance from the Norwalk Police Department, located the vehicle that struck the juvenile male in the parking lot. Follow-up interviews with Berrios led to the arrest warrant. The juvenile male who was struck was treated and released from the hospital.

Incident Recap (Initial Release Information)

On 09/14/2025 at approximately 1:30 a.m., Shelton Police and Shelton EMS responded to 862 Bridgeport Avenue for a report of a person struck by a vehicle during a street takeover. Responding officers encountered multiple vehicles fleeing the lot as police and EMS arrived. On scene, officers located a juvenile male reportedly struck by a vehicle operating recklessly; he was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with serious injuries.

The Shelton Police Department continues to actively investigate this incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact the Shelton Police Department Detective Bureau.