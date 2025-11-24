Bridgeport Public Schools Reports Lowest Chronic Absenteeism Rate in Five Years

Bridgeport Public Schools announced significant progress in reducing chronic absenteeism, reaching the lowest rate in five years. According to the latest data shared with the district by the Connecticut State Department of Education, Bridgeport Public Schools has reduced its chronic absenteeism rate to 22.6 percent as of October 2025, a major improvement from 32.0 percent in October 2024 and below pre-pandemic levels.

Five Year Comparison of October Chronic Absenteeism

2025 – 22.6 percent

2024 – 32.0 percent

2023 – 28.0 percent

2022 – 29.9 percent

2021 – 30.6 percent

2020 – 31.1 percent

Early internal indicators for November show continued progress, with the district estimating 23 percent, compared to historical November rates that typically range from 27 percent to 32 percent.

“These numbers show us something important. Our collective work is taking hold,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Royce Avery. “This progress is the result of principals leading with intention, teachers building strong relationships, and school teams staying connected with families. When our district comes together with one purpose, our students feel the difference.”

This milestone is a testament to the collective effort of administrators, principals, teachers, support staff, families and community partners working through the District Attendance Team. The work is district wide, and every school, grade level and team is engaged.

The District’s Attendance Team has strengthened:

Analyzing real time attendance data

Family outreach and home visits

School based attendance teams

Incentive and engagement programs

Transportation and communication supports

Social and emotional learning and connections to community partners

Creating positive school climate and culture across the district

“This progress reflects the power of partnership,” said Carli Rocha-Reaes, Director of School Counseling and Partnerships. “Thank you to our families for trusting us and sending your children to school every day, and to our students for showing up ready to learn. Together, we’ve achieved something meaningful and together we will keep raising the bar for what’s possible.”

Bridgeport Public Schools encourages staff, families and partners to stay focused through the holiday season, a period when attendance typically dips across Connecticut.