Santa Returns to Sherman Green for Fairfield’s Annual Holiday Celebration

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that Santa will once again be visiting Fairfield on Sunday, November 30, 2025. Greeted by Fairfield’s First Selectwoman Christine Vitale, Santa Claus will arrive by hook-and-ladder down Reef Road at 10:00am. He will sit in the beautifully decorated gazebo on Sherman Green until approximately 2:00pm, as he listens to the wide-eyed holiday wishes of all the children who visit him. Santa’s elves will give each child an adorable, small plush holiday toy!

This free event, celebrating its 23rd year, is made available to the community through the generous support of the Chamber’s member sponsors (TVEyes, AMR (American Medical Resonse, AFC Urgent Care, GoNetSpeed, Massage Envy/Fairfield, Children’s Art Classes, Hartford HealthCare, Cambridge Trust, Yale New Haven Health, Cambridge Health & Rehabilitation Center, Ludlowe Center for Health & Rehabilitation, Bigelow Tea, Westy Self-Storage, SHU Community Theatre, Fairfield University, Two Men & a Truck, and expressly The Learning Experience as the Title Event Sponsor.

As in the past, the ever-popular Horse and Wagon rides from Allegra Farms, will return, and will run approximately from 10am-2pm … the cost of each ticket is $5 pp. For music, DJ Scott Nickel will provide classical and traditional holiday music, creating an even more festive feeling, as children walk up to visit and see Santa.

The Chamber has also invited local Chamber non-profit organizations to set-up tables on the Green, to distribute information about their charitable organization. In addition, holiday face painting will be offered by the local Girl Scouts troop!

Holiday Market:

 BE Chocolat Atelier

 Fairfield Historic Keepsake Pewter Ornaments

 Geremia Gardens

 OHSELLA (Jewelry & Gift Store)

 Bailey Jaymes Boutique

 Bricks & Minifigs (LEGO)

 Read, Play, Love

 PEHT Shop

 And, more!

Weather: In the case of very heavy snow or rain, which would become dangerous and create a safety issue for attendees and horse & wagons, the event will be cancelled. Otherwise, it’s rain or shine. For current information, please visit the Chamber’s website: FairfieldCTChamber.com … or call the office: 203-255-1011.

Event Name: Santa Visits Fairfield

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Time: 10am – 2:00pm

Location: Sherman Green

Corner of Reef Road and Post Road

Fairfield, CT 06824

Open and free to the public